Jang Yoon-jeong Reflects After Revealing Her Father: "After I Cut Ties with My Biological Mother, They Thought I Had No Family Left, So I Held Back My Tears"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong shared her thoughts after publicly introducing her father for the first time.

On the 1st, Jang Yoon-jeong's YouTube channel posted a video titled "The Organ-Meat-Loving Woman's Father's Update and Her Plans for a Third Child."

Jang Yoon-jeong introduced her father for the first time in a previous video. Afterward, when she met with the production team, she said, "While filming the video, I thought Dad found it bothersome to see me. But he really liked it. I also realized for the first time that he had wanted to spend time alone with me." She added, "Except during difficult times, I had never spent time alone with my dad. After filming the video and seeing his reaction, I thought, 'So this is what Dad had been hoping for.'"

Jang Yoon-jeong said she was surprised by the response, which was better than expected. "Other YouTubers were discussing our video almost like a review. They said, 'A lot of people probably didn't know that Ms. Yoon-jeong was on good terms with her father.' They said they had worried that I must have been very lonely during the holidays. But they also said it was nice to see us getting along. I guess because I hadn't talked about it at all, they thought I had no one around me. The comments were all saying that the video made them cry, and I held back a lot of tears while filming," she confessed.

Jang Yoon-jeong said, "Dad said he had thought, 'Yoon-jeong is alone,' and I nearly cried. Didn't I say I hated him for selfishly thinking that on his own? But when he said it, I started crying. But if I cry, everything falls apart." She explained why she had held back her tears.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong cut ties with her biological mother in 2013 after a financial conflict during her parents' divorce proceedings. Her mother, Ms. Yook, was recently sentenced to 10 months in prison for allegedly carrying out an investment scam in the 30-million-won range while impersonating her daughter. She appealed the sentence.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.