Song Ki-yoon's Wife Hit by a Dump Truck from Behind: "She Miraculously Had No External Injuries but Suffered Severe Pain"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Kim Sook-jin, the wife of actor Song Ki-yoon, opened up about suffering lasting effects for a long time after being involved in a serious traffic accident in the past. She also expressed her gratitude to her husband, Song Ki-yoon, who stayed by her side and cared for her at the time, calling him her "lifesaver."

The September 1 episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s *Special World* featured the daily life of Song Ki-yoon and his wife, Kim Sook-jin, who is 15 years his junior.

Song Ki-yoon drew attention by handling all the household chores that day. He not only cleaned and wiped the floors by hand but also prepared meals for his wife. To support his wife, who was busy with orchestra-related activities, he even learned how to make temple cuisine and cooked it himself.

There was a special reason why Song Ki-yoon took such meticulous care of his wife. Kim Sook-jin had been involved in a serious traffic accident while inspecting a performance venue in the past.

Recalling what happened, Kim Sook-jin said, "A dump truck came speeding from behind and crashed straight into me," adding, "Even now, my body tenses up whenever I think about it."

The accident was severe enough to badly damage the vehicle, but fortunately, she had no major visible external injuries. The impact, however, left its mark on her body. Kim Sook-jin said she later suffered from severe pain and went through a difficult period emotionally as well.

She recalled, "I suffered from severe depression and even panic disorder, and I took psychiatric medication for a long time. I also had insomnia."

She continued, "There wasn't a single part of me that was uninjured," adding, "The fact that I am active like this now is itself a miracle, and I feel as if I have been reborn."

She emphasized that her husband, Song Ki-yoon, played a major role as she endured that difficult period. Kim Sook-jin expressed her gratitude to the husband who had cared for her over many years, saying, "My husband saved me. He is my lifesaver."

Song Ki-yoon also recalled the time when he watched his wife's condition and worried about whether she would recover. He said, "I even wondered whether she would ever recover," adding, "When my wife was in pain, I wished I could share even a little of that pain with her."

The effects of the accident were still evident. Song Ki-yoon said that his wife becomes extremely tense whenever the vehicle ahead gets even slightly close while she is traveling by car, showing that she still fears the accident.

The couple also openly expressed their concerns about each other's health. Because of their 15-year age gap, Kim Sook-jin confessed that she sometimes feels anxious when thinking about her husband's future.

Kim Sook-jin honestly opened up about her feelings, saying that loneliness and fear overwhelm her when she imagines a situation in which her husband passes away before her.

In response, Song Ki-yoon found his motivation to take better care of his health in his wife. Since he is older than her, he said he needs to live a long and healthy life to stay by her side, expressing his wish to remain with her for as long as possible.

Meanwhile, Song Ki-yoon entered the entertainment industry as a Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) open-recruitment talent in the 1970s and has worked in a variety of productions.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.