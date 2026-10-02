Son Jun-ho, 16 Years Into Marriage, Still... "I've Hardly Ever Seen Kim So-hyun Without Makeup" ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Son Jun-ho reveals that even after 16 years of marriage, he has hardly ever seen his wife, Kim So-hyun, without makeup.

The 14th episode of MBN and Kstar's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing tonight, October 2, at 9:10 p.m., will feature Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Seon-min, along with their food friends Sunye and Son Jun-ho, embarking on a food trip to Miryang in search of clear-broth loach soup to bring the 'gukbap grand tour' to a close.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo heads to a renowned loach soup restaurant in Miryang, saying, "The last meal will be the undefeated legend of 'Viewer's Plan'!" During the journey, he suddenly asks, "What do you think you'd do if you had one minute left to live?"

Sunye answers, "I think I'd be looking at my family's faces." Son Jun-ho, known as a devoted fan of Kim So-hyun, sweetly adds, "Me too, with my wife." Jun Hyun-moo then draws laughter by pointing out, "Don't give a forced answer just because you think someone is watching!" Sunye joins in, saying, "It seems like you have about 100 'Kim So-hyun CCTV cameras' watching her," leaving Son Jun-ho flustered. Keeping the momentum going, Jun Hyun-moo presses him, "I heard you've hardly ever seen Kim So-hyun without makeup. Is that true?" Son Jun-ho delivers the model answer, saying, "Almost never. But she is prettier without makeup," leaving everyone knocked out.

After their lively conversation, they arrive at the renowned loach soup restaurant. When Gyeongsang-do-style clear-broth loach soup is served, the four taste it and exclaim, "This looks nothing like what we imagined!" They are immediately impressed by the deep, refreshing broth and launch into an enthusiastic eating session. During the meal, Sunye brings up her three daughters, prompting Jun Hyun-moo to suddenly suggest, "What about sending your daughters to an entertainment agency?" Sunye replies, "I think it would be fine if my daughters were interested in it too."

Lee Seon-min adds a witty remark and smoothly changes the subject. Jun Hyun-moo praises his hosting skills, saying, "That's a great segue." After filming, Lee Seon-min responds warmly, "At some point, I wasn't nervous at all. I think that's the 'Jun Hyun-moo power.'"

The special episode featuring the four-person 'Gyeongnam gukbap grand tour,' packed with food, laughter, and relatable moments, will air tonight, October 2, at 9:10 p.m. on MBN and Kstar's 14th episode of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.