'After a second failed IVF attempt,' Park Ha-na and ♥ Kim Tae-sul take on another bid to have a child: "Waiting for our angel"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actress Park Ha-na and former basketball player Kim Tae-sul are trying IVF again. After taking some time to regroup following two failed attempts, Park Ha-na has reportedly begun preparing to have a child again, following through on her plan to try once more after summer.

Park Ha-na had previously announced the news of her second failed IVF attempt through her social media. At the time, she calmly shared the situation alongside a photo of the syringes used for the treatment arranged in the shape of a heart, writing, "Second failure."

She did not give up right away. A few days later, she announced another attempt, writing, "Starting the third round," and said she was managing her health by consistently taking folic acid, inositol and omega-3 supplements.

Kim Tae-sul also stayed by Park Ha-na's side throughout the process. She shared a photo of herself holding her husband's hand tightly and expressed her gratitude to him for accompanying her through the difficult treatment.

However, IVF was not as easy as she had expected. When Park Ha-na appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny last June, Choi Yeo-jin asked about her preparations to have a child, prompting Park to speak candidly about her feelings.

She explained that she chose IVF because she wanted twins, but the process proved more difficult than expected because she began treatment immediately without having sufficiently managed her health with supplements and other measures. She added that she had decided to set the matter aside for a while and take a break as the weather improved, saying she planned to try once more after summer.

Afterward, Park Ha-na actually spent time recovering physically and emotionally while enjoying travel and everyday life. She took a trip to Singapore with Kim Tae-sul for their first wedding anniversary and also shared sweet newlywed moments, including a birthday meal her husband had prepared himself.

The two married in June 2025. Park Ha-na had openly discussed her plans to have a child even before the wedding, and Kim Tae-sul had also expressed his desire to have a child.

Park Ha-na has been open about sharing even the news of failures during the IVF process. Each time, she expressed her feelings by saying, "I am waiting for an angel to come to me someday," showing her determination to try again. Fans are also continuing to send their support as she resumes preparations to have a child.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.