Seo In-young Admits She Became Too Invested in 'We Got Married' with Crown J: "I Was Even Asked to Refrain from Talking" ('Yuhang Kkondae')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Seo In-young recalled her days of virtual marriage with Crown J.

On Yuhang Kkondae, an entertainment program that aired on tcast E Channel on the 1st, Seo In-young and Mimiminu explored generational differences through the theme of modern dating culture.

Seo In-young appeared at the studio in a glamorous outfit and said, "It's been a long time since I hosted a show, so I dressed like a princess," adding, "Starting today, let's take over the trends." Mimiminu, a creator, joined her as a partner in exploring the latest trends. After hearing that Mimiminu had mastered everything from academics to K-pop and AI, Seo In-young expressed her satisfaction, saying, "I like men who are well-educated," and the two showed great chemistry from the start.

The trend chart Mimiminu introduced that day focused on "modern dating trends." Mimiminu presented various new ways of meeting people, including rotation blind dates, in which people meet several potential partners over a short period, and so-called "apating," in which residents of the same apartment complex meet one another. After learning about the younger generation's tendency to weigh time and practical considerations even in dating, Seo In-young asked, "I want to meet someone who's a good match from the start, but is it really that easy?" Regarding dates between neighbors in the same apartment complex, she gave a realistic response, saying, "Wouldn't it be awkward if you ran into each other after the blind date didn't work out?" Her comment drew laughter.

The generational gap between the two also emerged when they discussed how dating shows have changed. Seo In-young said that dating programs in the past had "warmth and romance" and recalled appearing on We Got Married with Crown J. She said she went to the filming location without knowing who her partner would be and met Crown J there. "There seem to have been times when I got confused about whether it was a virtual marriage or a real marriage," she recalled. She continued, "We went with a sense of comradeship. If something happened to him, I felt like I had to stand up for him." She also drew attention by revealing that she had become so immersed in the program that the production staff even asked her to refrain from talking to Crown J off camera.

Mimiminu also explained that, rather than randomly asking strangers for their contact information on the street, people today sometimes visit places where they are more likely to meet their ideal type. For example, they might go to a household goods store hoping to meet someone practical and frugal, or visit a bookstore to find someone cultured. This led naturally to stories about Seo In-young's own dating history. She mentioned that stylists sometimes served as "messengers of love" when celebrities were introduced to one another, and revealed that she had once received a note through her stylist. In particular, she confessed, "I dated that person for three and a half years," adding that the person was also a celebrity.

When the conversation turned to the so-called "eommisae" trend, in which people share emotional intimacy with their mothers instead of dating, Seo In-young responded firmly. Mimiminu explained how some young people fulfill through family relationships the sense of connection and bond they once sought in romantic relationships by traveling, shopping, visiting restaurants, and even discussing their worries with their mothers. Seo In-young said, "A mother is just a mother, and you need to become independent," adding, "I can't understand this." When Mimiminu said he met his mother once a week and received her feedback on his content, Seo In-young joked, "You should be doing that with your girlfriend," drawing laughter while cheering on his love life.

The concept that shocked Seo In-young the most was "AI romance." Mimiminu introduced overseas cases in which people not only formed emotional bonds with AI that conversed and responded in their preferred manner, but even held actual wedding ceremonies with it. Seo In-young struggled to understand the idea, and after hearing that the AI was a virtual entity rather than a humanoid, she could not hide her bewilderment, saying, "I'm shocked today. Shocked."

Through the single theme of dating, Seo In-young and Mimiminu examined the rapidly changing culture of modern relationships, from ways of meeting people and dating shows to family ties and emotional connections with AI. When Mimiminu asked Seo In-young to offer a word of advice to people who wanted to date but feared wasting time or getting hurt, she replied, "Get through it. Let's get through it." The contrast between today's efficiency-driven dating culture and Seo In-young's perspective, shaped by meeting people directly and building relationships through real-life experiences, made for an entertaining conversation that crossed generational lines.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young's Yuhang Kkondae airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.