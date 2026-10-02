Song Kiyun Startled by His Wife, 15 Years His Junior, Linking Arms with Him: "Let Go—People Will Think We're Having an Affair"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actor Song Kiyun drew laughs with his playful reaction when his wife, Kim Suk-jin, who is 15 years his junior, linked arms with him.

The episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Special World" that aired on the 1st showed Song Kiyun and Kim Suk-jin spending time together.

The couple walked side by side, holding hands tightly as they chatted. When Kim Suk-jin naturally linked arms with her husband, Song Kiyun playfully pulled her arm away with a mischievous expression.

Song Kiyun appeared conscious of those around him, saying, "Let go. People will think we're having an affair." Kim Suk-jin told him, "Come on, just do what you usually do," but Song Kiyun continued to decline with a laugh, saying, "They'll think we're having an affair."

Kim Suk-jin then grabbed her husband's arm again and shot back, "It's fine. Everyone in this neighborhood knows us." Her relaxed response to her husband's teasing offered a glimpse of the comfortable atmosphere between them.

Meanwhile, Song Kiyun made his debut as an MBC talent recruited through an open audition in the 1970s and has appeared in various dramas and other productions. He is married to Kim Suk-jin, who is 15 years his junior, and they have two children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.