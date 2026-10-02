'Newlywed' Moon Chae-won's Heavily Swollen Face Shocks Production Staff: "Please Work Your Editing Magic"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Moon Chae-won appeared with a swollen face and opened up about feeling unwell. Despite feeling different from usual, she enthusiastically took part in a rural experience and even earned praise from a farm worker for her practical aptitude.

On the 1st, a video titled "Healing or Hard Labor...? City Woman Moon Chae-won's Countryside Staycation" was uploaded to Moon Chae-won's YouTube channel.

Moon Chae-won opened the video in the countryside while wearing sunglasses. When the production staff noticed her swollen eyes, she candidly admitted, "Can you see it through the sunglasses? My eyes are swollen, my face is swollen—everything is swollen right now."

When the production staff asked worriedly, "Are you sure you can work?" Moon Chae-won replied, "I think working will be fine, but when I hear my own voice, it doesn't sound fine," revealing that she was feeling different from usual.

Even so, Moon Chae-won lightened the mood with her usual cheerful personality. She playfully asked, "Could you work your editing magic?" prompting laughter.

Despite not feeling well, she did not shy away from the rural experience. Moon Chae-won immediately began helping with the work in earnest, assisting with everything from planting lettuce and harvesting vegetables such as arugula and romaine to packing shipments.

She quickly learned the unfamiliar farm work and handled it with ease, catching the attention of the farm staff.

One farm worker praised her, saying, "You're very good at this," and added, "In farming, we call it a knack for practical work, and I think you have plenty of it." The people on-site continued to marvel at Moon Chae-won as she proved more capable at farm work than expected.

After a busy day, she discussed physical stamina while playing Halli Galli with the production staff. Immersed in the competition, Moon Chae-won said, "Do you know what I realized while playing this game? A person's sense of ease comes from physical stamina."

She continued, "I don't have much stamina right now, do I? That's why I have no room to spare," then added, "I must be really sick," once again mentioning that she was not feeling well.

After the video was released, fans expressed both concern and support for Moon Chae-won. They encouraged her with comments such as, "Thank you for filming even while feeling unwell and still bringing the energy," "You seem so relatable, and it's nice to see," "You worked so hard despite not feeling well," and "Take care not to catch a cold."

Meanwhile, Moon Chae-won held a wedding ceremony with a non-celebrity man on June 28.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.