Song Hae Na Spoils, "'The Final Couple' Has Emerged on 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class'"... Who Is It Among Lee Jung-jin, Chun Myung-hoon and Kim Sang-hyuk?

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] As Lee Jung-jin, Chun Myung-hoon and Kim Sang-hyuk of 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class' took part in a group date, one of the three succeeded in becoming part of the final couple, drawing attention.

The romance struggles of Lee Jung-jin, Chun Myung-hoon and Kim Sang-hyuk during the ambitious 3-on-3 dating meeting planned by 'dating director' Song Hae Na, along with the results of their final choices, will be revealed on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. tonight, the 2nd (CP: Bae Han-su; PD: Im Jeong-gyu).

The three members of the 'groom trio' previously met model-turned-businesswoman YU CHAE RYEON, Gu Dokyung, a fourth-generation member of girl group Cleo and an actress, and Yoo Yeon-hee, an actress-turned-short-form drama producer, for a feeling-out session. As the atmosphere warmed up, they moved to a pension run by Chun Myung-hoon's mother for a second gathering over a meal. At one point, the trio slipped out into the yard and sounded each other out, asking, "Honestly, is there anyone you're interested in?" All three agreed that "there is someone who has caught their eye," while subtly checking one another by saying, "I hope we don't have the same love interest."

As everyone prepared an outdoor barbecue and meal together, Chun Myung-hoon created a sweet mood while tending the charcoal with Gu Dokyung, whom he had shown interest in since their first meeting at a café. He eventually made a bold move, asking, "Would you like to experience all four seasons with me?" Not to be outdone, the straight-laced Lee Jung-jin also subtly expressed his interest by personally making Gu Dokyung's favorite dish, kimchi stew, and carefully serving it to her. Lee Jung-jin smiled contentedly as Gu Dokyung eagerly ate the stew, saying, "It's so delicious." Shortly afterward, Gu Dokyung said, "I like sexy men," prompting Lee Jung-jin to suddenly show off his forearm veins in a flirtatious move that heated up the scene.

As the competition between same-age friends Lee Jung-jin and Chun Myung-hoon over Gu Dokyung intensified, Kim Sang-hyuk also displayed his professional charm to the women by playing the bass guitar. Gu Dokyung looked at Kim Sang-hyuk with heart eyes and confessed in an interview, "He looked so sexy playing the guitar that my interest in him shot up." Who, then, are the people at the center of Song Hae Na's spoiler that "a final couple was formed through today's meeting"? Attention is focused on the outcome of the groom trio's no-holds-barred 3-on-3 dating showdown.

The romantic struggles of Lee Jung-jin, Chun Myung-hoon and Kim Sang-hyuk, along with Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee's first trip, can be seen on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' airing at 9 p.m. tonight, the 2nd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.