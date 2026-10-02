Park Ha-sun Shows Off Home-Cooking Skills That Could Rival Husband Ryu Soo-young: "I Couldn't Find Braised Oxtail for Sale, So I Made It Myself"

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Actress Park Ha-sun showed off her impressive cooking skills by revealing homemade dishes she prepared herself.

On the 1st, Park Ha-sun shared photos of homemade gimbap and braised oxtail through her personal account.

She wrote, "I was craving 'class-dividing' style cucumber gimbap, so I rolled some at home."

The photos showed gimbap that Park Ha-sun had prepared herself. She carefully rolled the gimbap with a variety of ingredients, including cucumber, egg, ham, imitation crab, and pickled radish. The appetizing presentation caught the eye, from whole rolls to bite-sized pieces arranged in a lunchbox.

Park Ha-sun also expressed her satisfaction with the gimbap she made. She said, "I get tired after eating about half a roll of store-bought gimbap, but homemade gimbap has less rice and is less salty, so my child and I ate all four rolls."

She made braised oxtail herself as well. Park Ha-sun introduced another homemade dish, saying, "I wanted braised oxtail, but it wasn't readily available, so I made it myself."

The released photos showed a dish featuring large pieces of oxtail alongside green onions. Its appearance, suggesting that it had been simmered for a long time, whetted the appetite.

Park Ha-sun, who is known to enjoy cooking, drew fans' attention by preparing even these labor-intensive dishes herself. Her husband, Ryu Soo-young, has also showcased a variety of dishes on television, drawing interest to the couple's impressive cooking skills.

Meanwhile, Park Ha-sun married actor Ryu Soo-young in 2017, and they have one daughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.