Hwang Je-seong Bursts Into Tears Over Fear of Performing Comedy: "I'm Not Confident I Can Make People Laugh" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Hwang Je-seong opens up about the incident that made him burst into tears after hearing a remark from his close friend Moon Se-yoon.

The Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) program "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," airing on Saturday the 3rd, will feature Kim Joon-hyun, Hwang Je-seong, and Kim Hae Jun of "Tasty Guys."

On the show, Hwang Je-seong recalls what happened on the day of a past "Comedy Big League" recording and shares how distressed he was, saying, "I was so afraid to go onstage."

As his turn to go onstage approached, Hwang Je-seong lacked the confidence to make the audience laugh. Moon Se-yoon then came up to him and delivered a heartfelt remark that brought Hwang to tears.

While recalling that difficult period, Hwang Je-seong becomes emotional again and says, "I think those words helped me a lot," causing Moon Se-yoon's eyes to well up as well. Viewers are eager to learn what happened to Hwang Je-seong and what Moon Se-yoon told him as the two friends reveal their moving bond.

Kim Joon-hyun brings the shoot to a halt after Kim Joo-ha fires off a blunt remark, throwing the set into an uproar. Explaining the decisive reason he became close to Hwang Je-seong, Kim Joon-hyun reveals, "Hwang Je-seong said, 'Can I ask you something?' and then suddenly bit my ear hard." It is said that Hwang expressed his desire to become closer to Kim Joon-hyun through rather forward physical contact, turning the set into a scene of laughter.

At that moment, Kim Joo-ha shows her blunt, fact-focused side and delivers a cool-headed remark. After hearing it, Kim Joon-hyun suddenly shouts, "Wait a minute!" and calls for the shoot to stop, sending the set into chaos. Kim Joo-ha then explains to the agitated Kim Joon-hyun, "I have a habit of talking only about the facts," sending everyone into fits of laughter. Curiosity is growing over what exactly Kim Joo-ha said.

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-concept talk show built around "day and night, cool-headedness and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.