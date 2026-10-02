Actor Kim Min Takes on a Second Job as a Hapkido Instructor: "A Martial Artist with a Combined Rank of 10 Dan" ("I Live Alone")

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Kim Min surprises viewers by transforming into a charismatic Hapkido instructor.

Airing today (the 2nd), Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" will offer the first look at the daily life of actor Kim Min, a scene-stealer who radiates an overwhelming aura. The episode is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri.

Kim Min is shown riding his motorcycle to work. After enjoying the ride through the wind, he arrives beneath an underpass in Dongducheon. He parks his motorcycle, then suddenly lies on it and becomes absorbed in reading. The "Rainbow" members are intrigued to see him reading a book in English, and he explains, "It was a book recommended by my mentor, who is famous for clown theater." He is also expected to share stories from the time he studied acting and worked overseas, raising anticipation.

The released photos show Kim Min changing from a flashy outfit into a martial arts uniform, drawing attention. His workplace turns out to be a Hapkido studio. He surprises everyone by revealing that he is a ranked martial artist with a combined rank of 10 dan in Taekwondo, karate, Hapkido and kickboxing.

After transforming into a charismatic Hapkido instructor, Kim Min reveals that he once competed in Hapkido tournaments as a representative of Gyeonggi Province, earning admiration. Viewers will see his stern, eagle-eyed instruction in front of his students, as well as his softer, unguarded side when he encounters adorable children.

The show will also reveal Kim Min enjoying a barbecue after work. He starts a roaring fire at his private barbecue area in the yard. With no need for scissors, he grills and tears into a large piece of meat using only a pair of tongs, instantly capturing attention.

Kim Min's story of pursuing his own dreams while living freely can be seen on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing tonight (the 2nd) at 11 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.