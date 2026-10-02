Seo Dong-joo Opens Up About Financial Hardship After Divorce: "I Was Known for Living Well, but My Self-Esteem Plummeted as I Took Odd Part-Time Jobs"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Seo Dong-joo opened up about the financial hardship she experienced after her divorce.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel 'Seo Dong-joo's Tto.Do.Dong' posted a video titled 'Seo Dong-joo, Who Had Given Up on Marriage, Talks About How to Meet a Good Match.'

Seo Dong-joo discussed various concerns related to divorce. One person who submitted a story said they were preparing to change jobs after their divorce but had lost confidence. In response, Seo Dong-joo said, "I think I'm in a similar situation. I got divorced in my early 30s, went to law school, and started a new job at 35, didn't I? I had similar thoughts at the time. I was short on money, so I suddenly took on a lot of part-time jobs. Because my career had been interrupted and I had gotten divorced, there was nothing I could do, so I took many odd part-time jobs, including taking photos. I also bought clothes wholesale from Chinese wholesalers and sold them at flea markets."

Seo Dong-joo said, "How low do you think my self-esteem fell? I was buying clothes wholesale and selling them at a flea market, and even Koreans recognized me. It wasn't even a time when I was appearing on television, so I don't know how they recognized me." She continued, "My parents were famous and known for being wealthy. I had once been known for living well, but after I got divorced and was on my own, I had no money and was working part-time. When people saw me selling clothes on the street as part of that job, my self-esteem really plummeted."

However, Seo Dong-joo explained how she overcame it: "I put on airs, telling myself, 'I'm living a cool life while doing something like this, even though it's difficult.' I talked myself into getting through it, but I felt shabby from moment to moment. I think the person who submitted the story felt something similar. They were thinking, 'What can I possibly do at this age? Can I really change jobs successfully? Can I start something new?' But you can start something new," she said. "We live in an era when people can live to 100. Even if you change jobs now, if you spend the next 30 or 40 years doing that work, after just one or two years it won't even feel like a new job anymore. You don't need to avoid doing it out of fear of such things."

She continued, "If the question is whether I like this or not, or whether I want to do it, that's a question worth asking. But 'Can I do this at my age?' is an unnecessary question. Of course you can. Of course you can do it well, and you'll do well wherever you go and whatever you do. That's not something you need to worry about at all."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.