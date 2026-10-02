Shin-Soo Choo's Son Goes Public With His Relationship... ♥ Ha Won-mi Is Already Looking Forward to Grandchildren: "I Hope They Each Have Three Kids"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] As baseball player Shin-Soo Choo's son, Choo Moo-bin, has begun publicly dating, his wife, Ha Won-mi, opened up about her special hopes for future grandchildren.

A video titled "[U.S. Edition] Ha Won-mi's Survival as a Homemaker in America" was recently posted on Ha Won-mi's YouTube channel. It showed her ordinary daily life as she raises three children in the United States.

That day, Ha Won-mi revealed her routine as a homemaker by cleaning and organizing various parts of the house herself. She tidied the refrigerator, took out the trash and checked the mailbox. After washing the dishes, she carefully organized her children's rooms as well.

Carrying freshly washed laundry to the guest room, Ha Won-mi caught viewers' attention by introducing it as "the room for my grandsons and granddaughters." The room contained two sets of bunk beds, and she revealed her plans for the future, saying, "I'm going to add four more beds here."

Already envisioning a space for her future grandchildren, Ha Won-mi expressed her special affection for them, saying, "I want to become a grandmother soon." She continued, "I hope each of them has at least three children. I hope the house is bustling with kids. I'll raise them all myself."

If each of her three children has at least three children, Ha Won-mi could have nine grandchildren. When the production crew reacted in surprise by asking, "All nine?" she replied without hesitation, "That's right."

She added, "I had my children young, so I'm still young, aren't I? It's not as though my energy is running out. What else would I do from now on? I'll live for the joy of raising my grandchildren," and said, "I want to raise children again."

Her desire for grandchildren also stemmed from regrets about her own experience raising children. Ha Won-mi reflected on the past, saying, "If I did it again, I think I could really do a good job. I was immature when I raised my children. If I raised them again, I think I could do a much better job."

In particular, she confessed that her biggest regret was not reading enough books to her children. She said, "There are things I regret. When a baby is born, I'll read them lots of books. I really regret it. The kids aren't interested in books now."

She continued, "When the kids were little, they would bring books to me and say, 'Mom, read me a book,' but I couldn't be bothered and said, 'Just go to sleep. I'll read it tomorrow.' I really wonder why I did that."

She then vowed, "When my grandchildren are born, their grandmother will read them lots of books." Her words showed that she wants to give her grandchildren everything she was unable to give her own children while raising them.

After raising her three children, Ha Won-mi is now dreaming of a new chapter of parenthood and has even prepared a space in advance for grandchildren she has yet to meet. Her candid reflections on the regrets she has about raising her children revealed her deep affection for her family.

Meanwhile, Ha Won-mi married Shin-Soo Choo in 2002 at the age of 23, and they have two sons and one daughter. Their eldest son, Choo Moo-bin, was born in 2005 and is following in his father's footsteps as a baseball player. He currently plays baseball at Orange Coast College in the United States. He recently posted couple photos with his girlfriend on social media and revealed that they had reached their first anniversary, attracting attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.