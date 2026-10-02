Jang Yoon-jeong Gives Her Father-in-Law a Hair Transplant, Then Another Lavish Gift... A Whole New Level of Flexing Draws Admiration ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jang Yoon-jeong will reveal that after gifting her father-in-law a hair transplant, she gave him another lavish present.

On Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s My Little Old Boy, airing at 9 p.m. on the 4th, Jang Yoon-jeong, known as the queen of the trot scene, will appear as a special MC and showcase her trademark wit.

Returning to SBS's My Little Old Boy after a long absence, Jang Yoon-jeong drew attention in the studio by revealing how she became a "chairwoman(?)". She said she recently founded her own agency to nurture younger artists and became its CEO. Jang Yoon-jeong also revealed that the position of the agency's first celebrity is currently vacant and shared candid details of a conversation she had with Do Kyung-wan. She said Do Kyung-wan had expressed disappointment, asking, "Why can't I be the agency's first celebrity?" Jang Yoon-jeong then gave an unexpected explanation, reportedly prompting laughter.

Jang Yoon-jeong, who has been married to Do Kyung-wan for 14 years, also mentioned a bittersweetly funny episode involving her husband. She and Do Kyung-wan tried to determine who was the luckiest husband among director Jang Hang-jun, Lee Sang-soon and Do Kyung-wan, who are known as the three celebrities most blessed by their wives. Jang Yoon-jeong said Do Kyung-wan chose himself, explaining, "Because the gap between my wife and me is the biggest." His answer reportedly turned the studio into a sea of laughter. When asked what kind of relationship she and Do Kyung-wan might have had in a previous life, Jang Yoon-jeong also gave an unexpected answer that threw the set into an uproar, raising curiosity about what the answer from the lovey-dovey couple's wife was.

Jang Yoon-jeong also revealed that she recently gave her father-in-law a lavish gift. After he, who had been bald for many years, said that a hair transplant was his wish, she immediately arranged one for him. When she went on to reveal another splurge she had prepared for him, everyone reportedly expressed admiration. Attention is now focused on what next-level gift Jang Yoon-jeong, widely known as the nation's favorite daughter-in-law, prepared for her father-in-law.

The riotously funny taping with Jang Yoon-jeong, whose unpredictable charm keeps viewers guessing, can be seen on SBS's My Little Old Boy, airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday the 4th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.