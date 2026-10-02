'68-Year-Old' Ju Byeong-jin: Is It Over with Shin Hye-sun, 13 Years His Junior? "I Dream of Romance, but I'm Afraid of Marriage"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Ju Byeong-jin, 68, will candidly reveal why he has become afraid of marriage.

Episode 61 of tvN STORY's 'Namgyeoseo Mwohage,' airing Monday the 5th, will feature Ju Byeong-jin and Lee Kyung-kyu, two figures who helped shape the history of Korean variety entertainment, as they openly reminisce about broadcasting and life.

Lee Young-ja and Pak Se-ri first visit Ikseon-dong, where they meet Ju Byeong-jin and serve him his soul food, sukiyaki. Ju Byeong-jin brings emotion to the conversation as he recalls his difficult childhood, saying, "Sukiyaki was the one dish that gave me a sense of pride. When I was young and our family was extremely poor, my mother would make it for me on special occasions."

Ju Byeong-jin, once one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s and known as the "gentleman of comedy," then opens up about his life today. He candidly shares behind-the-scenes stories from 'Sunday Night—Let’s Learn,' which he hosted with Noh Sa-yeon, as well as the moments of success and despair he experienced as a businessman who once dominated the underwear industry with annual sales reaching 160 billion won.

Last year, Ju Byeong-jin revealed his interest in a new relationship by choosing Shin Hye-sun, a lawyer 13 years his junior, as his final choice on tvN STORY's 'Ijen Saranghal Su Isseulkka.' On this episode, he will speak candidly about his inner feelings, admitting that he still dreams of romance while remaining afraid of marriage.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-kyu, known as the "godfather of variety entertainment," meets Ju Byeong-jin for the first time in 36 years at a daegu-tang restaurant in Yeouido. The restaurant has been Lee's favorite for 40 years and holds memories of his youth. Their initial shyness soon fades, and their fantastic banter quickly returns as they reminisce about their days on 'Sunday Night.'

The episode will also reveal the behind-the-scenes story of how the legendary segment 'Mollae Camera'—which captivated the entire country—began with an idea from Ju Byeong-jin. It will also share stories about Ju Byeong-jin, the charismatic senior whom even Lee Kyung-kyu feared.

Lee Kyung-kyu speaks about the "life of hanging on" as an active variety entertainer after passing through the peak of his career, while Ju Byeong-jin prepares for "well-dying" in a life lived on his own. Though they have followed different paths, the two legends reached the top through variety entertainment. Their conversation about life is expected to move viewers deeply while also bringing them plenty of laughter.

Episode 61 of tvN STORY's 'Namgyeoseo Mwohage,' titled 'Ju Byeong-jin X Lee Kyung-kyu,' will air at 8 p.m. on Monday the 5th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.