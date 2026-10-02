T.O.P and Nana Casually Confirm Their Romance: "We Met Through an MV and Became a Couple in June"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] T.O.P, a former member of BigBang, has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Nana, a former member of After School.

T.O.P's agency confirmed his relationship with Nana on the 2nd, saying, "T.O.P and Nana first met while filming a music video and grew closer after forming a connection. They became a couple around June." Nana's representatives also stated, "The two are continuing to see each other."

Earlier that day, Dispatch reported that T.O.P and Nana met in January through the filming of a music video and became a couple in June. According to the outlet, the two mainly went on dates and spent time alone in Achiul Village in Guri, an area known to be Nana's neighborhood. Sources said that despite their busy schedules, they made time for each other and nurtured their relationship.

The two first connected in January when Nana appeared in the music video for T.O.P's solo song "Studio54." T.O.P personally proposed that Nana appear in the video, leading to their meeting. When Nana appeared on T.O.P's YouTube channel in April, the two used honorifics with each other and appeared somewhat awkward. However, they became a couple about two months later.

Meanwhile, Nana appeared in the Netflix original The Scandal, which was released on the 18th of last month. After leaving BigBang, T.O.P resumed his acting career through the Netflix original Squid Game 2 and began pursuing a range of activities, including releasing a solo album.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.