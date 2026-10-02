"After my father died, my stepmother also left," Wonshot Hansol gives luxury gifts to the aunt and uncle who raised him, saying, "It's like paying back my private academy tuition."

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Visually impaired YouTuber Wonshot Hansol gifted luxury goods to the aunt and uncle who raised him in place of his parents.

On the first, a video titled "I secretly bought luxury gifts for the aunt and uncle who raised me... Why did they say to return them immediately?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Wonshot Hansol.

Wonshot Hansol went to a department store with his girlfriend to buy luxury gifts for his aunt and uncle. While considering what accessories to give them, he said, "I bought them a jewelry box, but they said they had nothing to put in it." His girlfriend explained, "I looked at it recently, and there were only one or two earrings. One of them was even broken. When I asked why they kept it, they said they put it there because they had nothing else to put in it."

In response, Wonshot Hansol said, "I think I've decided on something for my aunt. How about a wallet for my uncle?" He added, "I'll try to buy luxury gifts for my aunt and uncle."

Wonshot Hansol said, "I thought about having my aunt and uncle come with me, but I felt they might drag me back home, so I came only with Jeong-min." He first bought earrings for his aunt, then purchased a wallet for his uncle. The earrings cost 800,000 won.

Wonshot Hansol went to his aunt's house carrying the gifts. After the meal, his family happily accepted them, contrary to his concerns. In particular, he gave his uncle a wallet filled with a generous amount of cash.

When his uncle expressed concern, saying, "You should buy something the recipient can accept comfortably," Wonshot Hansol replied, "You can think of it as paying back my private academy tuition. The tuition was far more expensive. It was 20 years ago, but it cost 5 million won a year." He expressed his gratitude for being raised by them.

Meanwhile, visually impaired YouTuber Wonshot Hansol has previously shared his heartbreaking family history through several channels. He said that after his mother left home when he was young, he lived alone with his father, but often spent time by himself because his father frequently traveled for work. His father later remarried several times, giving him two stepmothers, but he endured difficult times because of their discrimination. When his father suddenly died in a traffic accident, even his stepmother left. He later lived with his extended family and said he received a great deal of love from them.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.