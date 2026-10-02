"Did he get his eyes done?" Son Jong-won faces speculation over more defined double eyelids—but it may be a health issue

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] A recent video featuring chef Son Jong-won has sparked online discussion because his eyes looked different than usual. While some people speculated that he had undergone double-eyelid surgery, a fan also claimed that the change could be related to his health.

On the 1st, the official account of Singapore interior and lifestyle magazine 'Home & Deco Singapore' released an interview video featuring Son Jong-won. Produced in connection with an LG Electronics event in Singapore, the video showed Son Jong-won cooking in a kitchen and answering various questions.

Son Jong-won's eyes drew particular attention in the video. During the opening cooking scenes, he looked largely the same as he had on previous television appearances. However, in the later interview scenes, where he wore a checkered jacket, his double-eyelid crease appeared relatively pronounced.

After some online users noticed the change in his eyes, they began raising the possibility that he had undergone cosmetic surgery.

A fan later suggested another possibility in a comment. The fan claimed that Son Jong-won had recently undergone surgery related to gum inflammation and nerve problems. Although medical professionals advised him to rest, the fan said he was unable to get enough rest because of his schedule.

The fan also explained that Son Jong-won continued working and traveling abroad after the surgery, suggesting that his face had remained swollen. As a result, the area around his eyes may have looked different than usual.

However, these claims were made by a fan online and do not constitute an official explanation from Son Jong-won himself. It has also not been confirmed whether all the scenes in the released video were filmed on the same day, making it difficult to determine the cause of the change in his eyes based on the video alone.

Interest resurfaced after it became known that a representative of the restaurant where Son Jong-won serves as executive chef had liked the fan's comment. Some online users expressed concern about his health after seeing this.

Son Jong-won rose to prominence through appearances on Netflix's 'Culinary Class Wars' and JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.' He continues to lead his restaurant and work as a chef.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.