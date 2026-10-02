T.O.P and Nana's agencies quickly confirm their relationship: "We formed a meaningful connection through filming a music video"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] T.O.P, formerly of BigBang, and Nana, formerly of After School, are dating.

On the 2nd, T.O.P's agency TOPSPOT PICTURES and Nana's agency Sublime Artist Agency stated, "The two first met and formed a connection through filming a music video, then developed into a romantic relationship around June."

T.O.P and Nana appeared together in the music video for "Totally Crazy!," the title track from T.O.P's first full-length solo album, released in April this year. T.O.P personally reached out to Nana, and she readily agreed to appear in the video. The two grew close rapidly. Both debuted as second-generation idols and later expanded into acting, sharing the experience of battling numerous malicious rumors. This common ground enabled them to deeply understand each other's lives and wounds, eventually developing into a romantic relationship.

T.O.P debuted as a member of BigBang in 2006 and won widespread popularity with numerous hit songs, including "Lies," "Haru Haru," "Sunset Glow," "Fantastic Baby," and "FXXK IT." However, after receiving a suspended sentence in 2017 for marijuana use, he declared his retirement from the entertainment industry, firmly telling a netizen who said, "Don't even think about making a comeback," "I have no intention of doing so." He later left BigBang as well, but returned in December 2024 as Thanos, a drug-addicted rapper, in Netflix's "Squid Game 2."

Nana debuted with After School in 2009 and released hit songs such as "Bang!" and "Because of You." She also formed the subunit Orange Caramel with Lizzy and Raina, gaining popularity with songs including "Magic Girl," "Shanghai Romance," and "Catallena." She later turned to acting and built her career through tvN's "The Good Wife," Netflix's "Mask Girl," and films such as "The Swindlers," "Confession," and "Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy." More recently, she took on a historical drama through Netflix's "The Scandal."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.