Nana Opens Up for the First Time After Confirming Her Relationship with T.O.P.: "I'm a Little Embarrassed"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Nana, a former member of the group After School, has shared her thoughts for the first time since confirming her relationship with BigBang's T.O.P.

Nana said through a fan communication platform on the 2nd, "You were probably very surprised. I feel a little embarrassed, too. We'll have a beautiful and healthy relationship!"

That day, Nana and T.O.P. officially confirmed that they were dating.

On the 2nd, T.O.P.'s agency, TOPSPOT PICTURES, and Nana's agency, Sublime Artist Agency, stated, "The two first met and formed a connection while filming a music video, and their relationship developed into a romantic one around June."

T.O.P. and Nana grew closer after appearing together in the music video for "Totally Crazy!," the title track from T.O.P.'s first full-length solo album, released in April this year. Both debuted as second-generation idols and later expanded their careers into acting. They developed their relationship based on their shared experience of dealing with numerous malicious rumors.

T.O.P. debuted with BigBang in 2006, but after receiving a suspended sentence in 2017 on charges of smoking marijuana, he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry and left BigBang. However, he reversed his retirement decision and returned to the spotlight through Netflix's "Squid Game 2" in December 2024.

Nana debuted with After School in 2009 and also performed as a member of the unit group Orange Caramel. She later expanded her career into acting, beginning with tvN's "The Good Wife." Most recently, she appeared in Netflix's "The Scandal."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.