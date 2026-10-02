"My grandfather was a Korean War veteran": New Recruit 4 actor Seongbeom Jang donates 10 million won to soldiers injured near the DMZ

[Sportschosun Reporter A-ram Park] Actor Seongbeom Jang extended his support to soldiers injured in a recent explosion near the DMZ ahead of Armed Forces Day.

On the first, Seongbeom Jang donated 10 million won to the nonprofit organization Dolgo Donation to help with the treatment and recovery of soldiers injured during an operation in an area adjacent to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) under the jurisdiction of the ROK Army's 25th Division in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

The donation will be used without deducting any separate operating costs to support the injured soldiers' medical treatment, rehabilitation, and return to daily life. It will also help cover non-covered medical expenses that are difficult to bear through insurance or institutional support alone, as well as provide assistance with their families' living expenses.

Before making the donation, Seongbeom Jang also urged the public through social media to take an interest in service members. In a handwritten letter posted on the 29th of last month, he discussed his connection to the military by mentioning his paternal grandfather, who fought in the Korean War.

He stated, "My paternal grandfather was a Korean War veteran, and I applied to the Republic of Korea Marine Corps because I was proud of that." He went on to emphasize respect for soldiers, saying that people should take an interest in the conditions under which service members currently serving in the military work.

He also shared his thoughts on what led him to make the donation. Referring to the soldiers injured while carrying out their duties to protect people with whom they had no direct connection, Seongbeom Jang expressed hope that the incident would prompt more people to take an interest.

Earlier, on the 21st of last month, an explosion occurred during an operation to clear a search route in an area adjacent to the DMZ under the jurisdiction of the ROK Army's 25th Division in Paju. Successive explosions injured three service members, including the commander of the search battalion. The Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff (ROK JCS) investigated the cause and previously determined that a mine planted by North Korea was highly likely to have caused the accident.

The support effort reportedly began with a proposal from someone involved in an actual landmine accident. Fundraising was conducted on the understanding that long-term assistance was needed—not only for treatment after the accident, but also for rehabilitation and a return to daily life.

Born in 1995, Seongbeom Jang began his acting career with the film "Hwayi: A Monster Boy." He later appeared in films including "The Battleship Island," "Default," and "On Your Wedding Day," as well as the television drama series "New Recruit." Most recently, he played Kim Dong-woo, a military character, in "New Recruit 4: Sabotage."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.