"Drinking Enthusiast" Jang Yoon-jeong Can't Give Up Alcohol While Dieting: "I'm Losing Weight, but Dinner Is Beer and Chicken"

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong revealed that she is currently dieting while showing that she remains a devoted drinker.

On the 1st, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) released a short video along with the message, "The trot queen we can always trust and enjoy listening to, Jang Yoon-jeong. Join us on My Little Old Boy this Sunday night!" In the video, Jang Yoon-jeong encouraged viewers to tune in to the broadcast ahead of her appearance as a special guest on the 4th.

When asked about her recent activities, Jang Yoon-jeong said that she was dieting. She said with a smile, "I'm losing weight. I'm dieting. I think I need to slim down a little," adding, "Before a performance, there's a period when I have to dry out my body, so I'm cutting back."

Jang Yoon-jeong has begun managing her weight ahead of a performance. Even so, she could not hide her interest in food and alcohol while dieting.

When the production staff asked her to share some TMI (Too Much Information), Jang Yoon-jeong brought laughs by saying, "I'm trying to decide what to eat with beer later tonight, but today it's chicken. That's the kind of information I'm giving you."

Her candid confession was that, despite managing her body for her diet, she was considering chicken and beer for dinner. Fans are paying close attention to this update from Jang Yoon-jeong, who is known as one of the entertainment industry's most devoted drinkers.

Jang Yoon-jeong's husband, Do Kyung-wan, also recently discussed the couple's drinking habits and health on his YouTube channel, Dojang TV.

Regarding how often the couple drinks, Do Kyung-wan said, "Because we upload a video once a week, I think you assume, whenever you see us drinking once a week, 'These two drink every day, huh?' To give you the facts, we drink about three days a week."

As for the results of their health checkups, he added, "We mainly had our liver and stomachs examined, and to give you the bottom line first, the results came back clean. I had one polyp, which was removed, but other than that, neither of us had any issues. Our livers are healthy, and the results came back well. We are so grateful that so many people are concerned about our health."

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter. Jang Yoon-jeong is currently meeting the public through various television programs and performances.

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.