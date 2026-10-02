Is Sunye Planning to Have Her 'Three Daughters' Become Idols? Her Reaction to Jun Hyun-moo's Entertainment Agency Proposal

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Sunye, a former member of Wonder Girls, will share her thoughts on her three daughters entering the entertainment industry.

She responds to Jun Hyun-moo's suggestion that she send her daughters to an entertainment agency by saying that she would respect their wishes.

In Episode 14 of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing at 9:10 p.m. on the 2nd, Jun Hyun-moo, Lee Seon-min, and dining companions Sunye and Son Jun-ho visit a renowned loach soup restaurant in Miryang and enjoy the final meal of their 'Gyeongnam gukbap tour.'

When Sunye brings up her three daughters during the meal, Jun Hyun-moo suddenly asks, "What do you think about sending your daughters to an entertainment agency?" He suggests that her daughters follow in their mother's footsteps and try entering the entertainment industry.

Sunye replies, "If my daughters wanted to do it, I think that would be fine."

In other words, she says she would accept her children's decision to enter the entertainment industry if that is what they want.

Attention is focused on what Sunye, who once performed as a member of Wonder Girls, will say about her daughters' futures.

Sunye's affection for her three daughters also emerges in a conversation during their trip.

When Jun Hyun-moo asks, "What do you think you would do if you had one minute left to live?" Sunye answers, "I think I would be looking at my family's faces."

Son Jun-ho also shows his affection for his wife Kim So-hyun, saying, "I would be with my wife, too."

Jun Hyun-moo fires back, "Don't give an answer just because you think someone is watching!" His response brings laughter.

Sunye joins in the teasing, adding, "I think Jun-ho has at least 100 'Kim So-hyun CCTV cameras.'"

Jun Hyun-moo then asks whether it is true that Son Jun-ho has hardly ever seen Kim So-hyun without makeup. Son Jun-ho replies, "Almost never. But she is prettier without makeup," once again displaying his unwavering devotion to his wife.

Meanwhile, the four are surprised when they encounter clear-style Gyeongsang Province loach soup, calling it "a look they never could have imagined." They then marvel at its rich, refreshing broth and enjoy the final mukbang of their gukbap tour.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.