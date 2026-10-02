Illit Proves Its Huge Popularity in Japan! 'Magnetic' Earns Triple-Platinum Certification, 'Fastest Record for an Overseas Female Artist'

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Girl group Illit has proven its immense popularity in Japan.

According to the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) on the 2nd, Illit's debut mini album 'SUPER REAL ME' title track 'Magnetic' surpassed 300 million cumulative streams as of August, earning a triple-platinum certification in the streaming category.

'Magnetic' is Illit's debut song. Comparing the feeling of being drawn to someone they like to a magnet, the song captures the quirky and candid charm of teenage girls. Combining pluggnb and house music, the hybrid dance track features bouncy arpeggio sounds, fast-tempo beats, and stylish, catchy synth sounds that make it highly addictive. Despite being a debut song, 'Magnetic' swept the top spots on major domestic music charts and made history as the first debut song by a K-pop group to enter Billboard's main singles chart, the Billboard Hot 100, and the UK's Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The song has now also received a triple-platinum certification in Japan. The RIAJ awards certifications based on cumulative streams: platinum for 100 million or more, double platinum for 200 million or more, triple platinum for 300 million or more, and diamond for 500 million or more. Illit received its platinum certification in the shortest period—three months—among girl groups, including Japanese artists, and earned double platinum in seven months. By achieving triple platinum in two years and five months, the group broke the record for the shortest time ever for an overseas female artist to reach 300 million streams.

Illit is enjoying syndrome-level popularity not only in South Korea but also in Japan. The group recently successfully completed its first solo tour. Its first original Japanese song, 'Almond Chocolate' (platinum), and the track 'Lucky Girl Syndrome' from its debut album (gold) have also received RIAJ certifications, showcasing Illit's powerful performance on music streaming platforms.

Illit will release its fifth mini album, 'BREAK EVEN,' on the 26th. The album makes a bold declaration that they will no longer spend their heart and time on someone who does not give back as much as they put in. The title track, 'You're Under Arrest,' is a confident warning song directed at someone whose habitual kindness made Illit misunderstand their feelings. It portrays a change in the concept of 'relationships,' which has been central to Illit's musical narrative.

Baek Ji-eun Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.