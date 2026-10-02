MEOVV's teaser content, packed with hip appeal, fuels interest in its comeback after four months

[Sportschosun | Baek Ji-eun, Reporter] Girl group MEOVV has heightened anticipation for its comeback with a stylish teaser.

The Black Label released teaser content for MEOVV's new single 'Go Hard' through its official social media channels on the 2nd.

The teaser shows the five members holding their ears to a ringing telephone receiver. The accompanying narration and the members' upgraded visuals clearly highlight five distinct takes on hip appeal.

MEOVV released its second EP, 'BITE NOW,' last June and actively promoted the title track 'DDI RO RI' and the B-side 'Hit 'Em.' At the time, its intense choreography, reminiscent of a home workout, became a major talking point and showcased new possibilities unique to MEOVV. Now, with the group announcing a rapid comeback just four months later, attention is focused on what transformation it will bring to captivate music fans.

'Go Hard' will be released at 6 p.m. on the 12th.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.