AllDay Project's Tarzzan Throws Himself at University Festival, Falls onto Bare Ground... Audience Voices Concern over Injuries

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Tarzzan of the group AllDay Project ended up falling to the ground after throwing himself toward the audience during a university festival performance.

On the first, AllDay Project took the stage at the Konkuk University festival and continued performing while engaging with the audience. That day, Tarzzan approached the edge of the stage and performed at close range with fans.

During the performance, Tarzzan suddenly threw himself backward with his back to the audience. He appeared to be attempting crowd surfing, in which audience members catch the performer.

Contrary to expectations, however, the audience was unable to support Tarzzan sufficiently, and he fell straight to the ground. Many audience members at the scene were reportedly filming the performance on their phones.

Tarzzan quickly got back up after falling to the ground and moved toward the stage with help from a security guard. Although it was a tense moment, he kept the microphone in his hand, continued singing, and did not stop the performance.

After returning to the stage, he checked on the audience before himself. Tarzzan asked, "Is everyone here okay? I'm sorry. You weren't hurt, right?" and checked on them several times.

The video of the incident later spread on social media and became a topic of discussion. Netizens commented, "It's a relief that it didn't lead to a major accident," "They must have been really startled in that moment," and "The audience must have been caught off guard, too."

Meanwhile, Tarzzan expanded his career into music after working as a dancer and model, and he is currently a member of AllDay Project. He recently also appeared on the Netflix variety show "Take a Hike!" and attracted attention.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.