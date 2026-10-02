Lee Jang-woo's Slim, Handsome Look Draws Praise: "A Face Worth Taking Selfies of Every Day"... Now, Just a Sigh

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Jang-woo let out a deep sigh while looking at photos from his heyday, when he weighed about 30 kilograms less than he does now.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel "Saljjin Samchon Lee Jang-woo" uploaded a video titled "Eating Is Part of Hiking! Even I, Lee Jang-woo, Went (Didn't Go) Hiking and Sought Out Nearby Restaurants. We Enjoyed Everything from Bossam to Tofu Hot Pot and Pajeon."

That day, Lee Jang-woo said, "Cheonggyesan Mountain is really close and a great mountain. It's not even that high," adding, "I used to go there often when I was thin."

He then shared photos taken while hiking with his wife, Jo Hye-won, when they were dating. Looking at a photo that highlighted his sharp jawline and slim physique, Lee Jang-woo recalled, "Back then, I traveled a lot with a backpack. I also worked out a lot."

The production staff reacted to photos from Lee Jang-woo's heyday, saying, "You really look like a different person. You were handsome," and adding, "If I had that face, I think I would have taken selfies every day."

Lee Jang-woo replied, "I did that too back then. It's been a really long time since I took a selfie. I stopped taking them once I started gaining weight," before letting out a sigh and saying, "I can't go back to looking like this just by losing weight, can I?"

The production staff mentioned the green padded jacket that became a hot topic through MBC's "I Live Alone" and asked, "Was the green padded jacket from 2023?"

Lee Jang-woo said, "The green padded jacket actually looked fine when I was thin. It started to look strange because the front began to gape as I gained weight," and shared a photo of himself wearing it when he was slimmer.

He added, "If I lose weight, I want to go hiking again. My knees hurt too much now, so I can't hike, but if I lose weight, I want to hike again. That way, I can eat even more delicious food."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.