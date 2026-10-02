"Choi Jin-sil's Daughter" Choi Jun-hee Says, "They Made Me Out to Be Someone Who Wants to Die—Do You Think I'm Going to Die?" Furious Over Sensational Reporting

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of late actress Choi Jin-sil, expressed her distress over reports concerning the suspension of her social media account.

On the 2nd, Choi Jun-hee posted a lengthy message on her account, saying, "The account is under review for suspension, and for now, I have to speak my mind since everyone has been so worried about me."

Choi Jun-hee had previously expressed her distress after announcing that her social media account had been suspended. She regretted losing a space filled with her daily life and memories after the account she had used for years suddenly became inaccessible.

Regarding the situation, Choi Jun-hee shared her candid feelings, saying, "If I weren't angry that an account with 227,000 followers is no longer visible, that would be even stranger. It's not just about work—the account also contains my daily life, conversations and memories built up over a long time. Even if I say I'm okay, I'm not okay inside at all."

She added, "I'm hurting too, but I'm quietly doing what I need to do. But the articles erased my profession, lol," expressing her discomfort with the reports surrounding her.

In a video, Choi Jun-hee also directly addressed articles that sensationally reported only selected parts of her remarks.

She expressed strong displeasure, saying, "They write it so sensationally that I'm genuinely furious—it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say so."

She continued, "Don't I need to tell people that my account has changed?" referring to a post she had made the previous day about her social media account. At the time, Choi Jun-hee used the expression "I want to die" while expressing her distress over suddenly being unable to use the account. After the phrase was quoted in article headlines and elsewhere, concerns among fans and the public grew.

Regarding the situation, Choi Jun-hee reacted incredulously, saying, "It was more like, 'Oh, should I die?' I made a huge, over-the-top fuss as if I were really going to die. Would someone who was about to die drink a beverage while doing their makeup? Do you think I'm going to die?"

In other words, she directly voiced her frustration that her remarks had been interpreted differently from the situation at the time and the broader context. Although she remains upset about the account suspension, she also emphasized that she continues to quietly do what she needs to do.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee, who was born in 2003, is the daughter of late actress Choi Jin-sil and late former baseball player Cho Sung-min. She has been in the public eye since childhood. In 2022, she signed an exclusive contract with Y Bloom and began activities in the entertainment industry, but the contract was terminated after about three months. She has since worked as an influencer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.