Han Seo-hee, Linked to 'Drug Smoking With T.O.P,' Reacts Coolly to ♥Nana's Relationship: "Be Happy"

Han Seo-hee's social media; Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] As former BigBang member T.O.P and actress Nana announced that they are dating, Han Seo-hee, whose name was previously mentioned alongside T.O.P in connection with a marijuana case, left a brief reaction.

Han Seo-hee held a question-and-answer session with fans on her personal account on the 2nd. When an online user messaged her, "I heard T.O.P and Nana are dating," Han Seo-hee replied, without further explanation, "Be happy~"

Earlier that day, Dispatch reported that T.O.P and Nana were in a romantic relationship. The two first met while filming a music video and remained close, reportedly becoming a couple around June.

Nana's agency, Sublime Artist Agency, also acknowledged their relationship, stating, "They are currently enjoying a good relationship."

Alongside the news of their relationship, renewed attention is being drawn to the fact that T.O.P and Han Seo-hee were previously mentioned together in connection with a marijuana case.

T.O.P made his debut in the music industry as a member of BigBang in 2006. After enlisting as a conscripted police officer in February 2017, he became embroiled in controversy when it was revealed that he had smoked marijuana at home in 2016, before enlisting.

T.O.P stood trial in connection with the case and was sentenced in July 2017 to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Han Seo-hee also stood trial alongside T.O.P in connection with the case. She was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for four years, for smoking marijuana.

Han Seo-hee was later prosecuted again on separate drug-use charges and received a prison sentence. She was released in November 2023 after serving six months.

Han Seo-hee rose to prominence through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation's (MBC) Star Audition: The Great Birth Season 3, which aired from 2012 to 2013. She later became known to the public through various controversies.

Meanwhile, as news of T.O.P and Nana's relationship spreads, Han Seo-hee's brief reaction is also drawing attention online.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.