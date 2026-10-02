Kangnam's 50 Million Won Pokémon Card Purchase Sparks Debate... High-Priced Hobby Comes Under Fire Over "Sense of Deprivation"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Kangnam's purchase of a Pokémon card worth approximately 50 million won has sparked a heated debate among netizens.

Reactions were divided between those who found it difficult to understand spending tens of millions of won on a hobby and those who said individual tastes should be respected.

On the 1st, a video titled "The No. 1 Pokémon Card in the World... Kangnami Got His Hands on It" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Neighborhood Friend Kangnami."

At the Pokémon card event, Kangnam said, "I wasn't invited. I just came. The line to get in is incredibly long," adding, "I'm going to look around to see if there's anything good today. This is my first time."

After entering the venue, he looked at various rare collectibles, including cards worth 1.8 million won, a card that had received a grade of 10 from the appraisal company ARS, and Luigi Pikachu.

What stopped Kangnam in his tracks was a card he had wanted for some time. The price, however, was approximately 50 million won. Kangnam hesitated for a moment and asked, "Is that really the right price? 50 million won?" A representative explained, "That's exactly the going market price."

After considering it, Kangnam decided to make the purchase, saying, "This seems like the best card here right now." Once he got the card he had wanted, he joked, "Hey, I need to work. I need to work a lot," prompting laughter.

However, viewers who watched the video did not all share the same reaction.

Some netizens expressed their discomfort with the expensive purchase, saying, "50 million won? I feel a sense of deprivation," "It's far too expensive for a piece of paper with a pretty picture printed on it," and "It's a genre I can't understand no matter how hard I try." Others also commented, "Let's stop Pokémon card content now."

Others argued that there was no reason to take issue with it since it was a hobby Kangnam enjoyed with his own money. "It's none of your business if I want to buy it with my own money," and "It's something I can only dream of, so showing it like this gives me vicarious satisfaction," they said, viewing Kangnam's purchase and content positively.

The contrasting perspectives between collectors who place a high value on rare cards and viewers unfamiliar with spending tens of millions of won on a single card became apparent. Comments continued to reflect opposing views on Kangnam's purchase of the expensive card.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.