Lee Kyung-kyu Had Lee Hwi-jae Shave His Head, but the Recording Was Canceled: "I Couldn't Even Talk to Him"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu revealed a behind-the-scenes story about a Hidden Camera prank that could not be aired after Lee Hwi-jae, who was then a floor director, shaved his head and the recording was subsequently canceled.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel 'God Kyung-kyu' uploaded a video titled 'Lee Kyung-kyu's Terrible Military Stories About Nearly Being Sent Straight to Military Prison (New Recruit 4 Platoon Leader Oh Seok-jin, Choi Byeong-nam).'

That day, when the popular Hidden Camera segment from Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Sunday Night came up, Lee Kyung-kyu began, "I once caused a major incident in the military."

He explained, "There used to be a segment on Stage for Friendship in which soldiers' mothers would secretly visit. When they said, 'Those who think she is your mother, please come out,' the soldiers would come forward."

He continued, "At that time, we decided to do a Hidden Camera prank. Lee Hwi-jae was working as a floor director then, and I told him to appear as the son," recalling, "I made him do it by saying, 'Shave your head. This is your chance to get ahead. When will you get another opportunity like this?'"

Lee Kyung-kyu said, "Lee Hwi-jae eventually shaved his head, but they said we could not film it because Hidden Camera pranks were not allowed in the military. In the end, the recording was canceled, and it never aired at all. Lee Hwi-jae was the only one who shaved his head."

He added, "Afterward, we rode the bus back together, and there was a guy with a shaved head sitting there. I did not say a single word," conveying how sorry he felt.

Lee Kyung-kyu also confessed that he had been a liability during his military service. He said, "I did not serve properly in the military, so I had no right to scold the younger soldiers under me. That is why I did not scold them. Since I could not do it myself, I could not say anything to the guys."

He continued, "I could disassemble a rifle, but I could not put it back together. So I was excluded from drills. Whenever the guys under me were called to assemble, it was because of me. In military jargon, I was a liability, and I really lived as one."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.