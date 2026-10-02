On the 18th anniversary of the death of Choi Jin-sil, daughter Choi Jun-hee says, "I have so few memories of Mom that I keep revisiting the same scenes"

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] Eighteen years have passed since the late Choi Jin-sil died, and her daughter, Choi Jun-hee, has expressed her deep longing for her mother.

On the 2nd, Choi Jun-hee posted a lengthy message on her account, recalling childhood memories with her mother, Choi Jin-sil. Although many years have passed, she brought back memories that remain vivid and conveyed her longing for her mother.

Choi Jun-hee recalled her childhood, writing, "Nine out of 10 times, the front page of Mom's script was torn. For me, who used to cling to Mom's pant leg, she drew Candy Candy. 'This time, Jun-hee, you try coloring it.' After hearing those words, I sat in a chair with both feet unable to reach the floor and stayed quiet for a long while."

She continued, "When Mom recited her lines, I colored, and when her voice stopped, I looked up. I think checking whether Mom was still there was more important than finishing the picture. The completed Candy was always tattered because it had been handled so much."

She added, "Strangely, those were the only drawings I loved. Even as the paper wore away, the lines Mom had drawn on it remained," recalling the precious moments she spent with her mother as a child.

She also looked back on herself, now an adult. Choi Jun-hee wrote, "Now my feet touch the floor completely, and there are many things I have to do on my own without Mom telling me to."

However, she said that moments still come when she suddenly wants to speak to her mother while going about her daily life.

She wrote, "Even after having a fairly good day, I suddenly find myself with something I want to tell Mom. On days like that, I become the child who still stops coloring and turns to look beside her. Even though I know there will be no answer, I still wait for a moment."

Finally, Choi Jun-hee concluded her post by saying, "I have so few memories that I keep revisiting the same scenes."

A message Choi Jin-sil wrote while thinking of her son and daughter was also released, adding to the poignancy. The photos showed the late Choi Jin-sil visiting the beach with her son, Choi Hwan-hee, and daughter, Choi Jun-hee.

The photos also contained a handwritten message from Choi Jin-sil. She wrote, "The day after Mom's birthday party, Mom, Hwan-hee and Jjumin (Choi Jun-hee) went to the beach. Mom looked at the sea and thought, 'Mom loves Hwan-hee and Sumin as much as the sea,'" expressing her deep affection for her two children.

The images of the young siblings with their mother, along with Choi Jin-sil's brief message, remain precious memories for the family even after all these years. Combined with the childhood memories Choi Jun-hee shared, they deepened the sense of longing for the late actress.

Choi Jin-sil died on October 2, 2008, at the age of 39. This year marks the 18th anniversary of her death. Although many years have passed, the works she left behind and the moments she shared with her family remain in the memories of many people.

Below is the full text of Choi Jun-hee's social media post.

Nine out of 10 times, the front page of Mom's script was torn. For me, who used to cling to Mom's pant leg, she drew Candy Candy.

"This time, Jun-hee, you try coloring it."

After hearing those words, I sat in a chair with both feet unable to reach the floor and stayed quiet for a long while.

When Mom recited her lines, I colored, and when her voice stopped, I looked up.

I think checking whether Mom was still there

was more important than finishing the picture. The completed Candy was always tattered because it had been handled so much.

Strangely, those were the only drawings I loved.

Even as the paper wore away, the lines Mom had drawn on it remained.

Now my feet touch the floor completely,

and there are many things I have to do on my own without Mom telling me to.

Even after having a fairly good day, I suddenly find myself with something I want to tell Mom.

On days like that, I become the child who still stops coloring and turns to look beside her.

Even though I know there will be no answer, I still wait for a moment.

I have so few memories that I keep revisiting the same scenes.

Kim Sohee, Reporter — yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.