‘Tin Tin Five’ Lee Dong-woo Loses His Mother Today (2nd)... Colleagues Including Rocky Hong and Pyo In-bong Share His Grief

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Comedian Lee Dong-woo has lost his mother. Members of Tin Tin Five, who worked together as a team for many years, also visited the funeral hall to accompany the deceased on her final journey.

News of Lee Dong-woo’s mother’s death was reported on the 2nd. Kim Hak-rae, head of the comedian branch of the Korea Broadcasting Actors Union and president of the Korea Broadcasting Comedians Association, announced the obituary on Lee’s behalf. The deceased’s funeral hall was set up in Room 1 of Yonsei University Gangnam Funeral Hall in Seoul’s Gangnam District.

Members of Tin Tin Five, who have maintained a longstanding relationship with Lee Dong-woo, also visited the funeral hall to share in his grief. His fellow performers personally paid their respects, mourned the deceased, and comforted Lee Dong-woo, the chief mourner. Visits from colleagues in the entertainment industry have continued.

Lee Dong-woo made his debut in 1993 as part of SBS’s second cohort of publicly recruited comedians. He later formed Tin Tin Five with Rocky Hong, Pyo In-bong, Kim Kyung-sik, and Lee Woong-ho.

Tin Tin Five won widespread affection for its distinctive comedy style, which combined a cappella singing with pantomime. In 1994, the group released its debut album, “Tin Tin Five,” pursuing activities that crossed between music and comedy.

Although the members have continued their careers in their respective fields for many years, they once again stood by Lee Dong-woo’s side, demonstrating their enduring friendship.

The funeral procession will take place at 7:30 a.m. on the 4th.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.