'Police Called Over Marital Argument' Kentaro Sakaguchi Draws Backlash for Appearing on 'Study King Jin Jin Jae': 'They Don't Even Care About the Timing'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kentaro Sakaguchi, a Japanese actor embroiled in a controversy over his private life, is facing backlash over his appearance on 'Study King Jin Jin Jae.'

On the 1st, the YouTube channel 'Study King Jin Jin Jae Hong Jin-kyung' uploaded a video titled 'Kentaro and Lee Joon-gi Reveal the Lives of Asian Stars for the First Time on the Show.'

Hong Jin-kyung invited Lee Joon-gi and Kentaro Sakaguchi to her home and served them homemade dishes, including braised beef short ribs, bulgogi, and soy sauce-marinated crab. The two appeared to promote Channel A's 'kiDnap GAME,' a joint production of South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong. During his visit to Hong Jin-kyung's home, Kentaro Sakaguchi expressed his admiration, saying, "A house of this size isn't exactly ordinary, is it? It's incredible. The view is amazing."

Although the atmosphere remained warm and friendly throughout the video, online reactions were cold. This was because Kentaro Sakaguchi had recently been the subject of controversy involving his private life. On the 17th of last month, Japanese weekly magazines, including Josei Seven, reported that police had been called to Kentaro Sakaguchi's home. According to the reports, his wife contacted the police after the couple had an argument. The incident became even more controversial because it occurred just 10 days after Kentaro Sakaguchi announced his marriage, prompting various speculations.

Tristone Entertainment, Kentaro Sakaguchi's agency, denied the allegations, stating, "We understand that recent articles about our actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, published in weekly magazines, have caused concern. We have also confirmed that defamatory speculation and false information based on those articles are spreading. Kentaro Sakaguchi is normally a very gentle person, and there is absolutely no truth to the claim that he used violence against the other party."

As Kentaro Sakaguchi continued his promotional activities, some people expressed disappointment over the timing of his appearance. In particular, critics questioned whether it was appropriate for him to continue appearing on television when the controversy had erupted so recently and the allegations concerning his private life had not yet been fully resolved.

Viewers also expressed discomfort with Kentaro Sakaguchi's appearance in the video's comments. They wrote, "They're posting Kentaro now without even caring about the timing," "Is this really appropriate at this point?" and "I heard the police were called during a marital argument," among other critical reactions.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.