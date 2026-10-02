'55-year-old' Ahn Jae-wook spotted at daughter's sports day... Hosts event in a suit: "There are plenty of young dads, too"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ahn Jae-wook stepped up as the emcee at his daughter's elementary school sports day, showing his devotion as a parent.

On the first, Ahn Jae-wook shared photos on social media along with the message, "Hosting Suhyeon's sports day.... Haha, there are plenty of young dads, too.....^^;;"

The photos showed Ahn Jae-wook holding a microphone and hosting the event at his daughter Suhyeon's sports day. His wife, Choi Hyun Joo, also attended and posed alongside her husband and daughter, offering a glimpse of their happy family life.

Ahn Jae-wook has previously said that he actively participates in his children's school events. Appearing on tvN STORY's "Namgyeoseo Mwohage," which aired last June, he said, "I take part in a lot of parent activities."

He also shared a story about meeting BigBang's Taeyang as a fellow parent at his second child's kindergarten sports day. Ahn Jae-wook said, "Last year, there was a sports day at my second child's kindergarten, and when I looked around, BigBang's Taeyang was also a parent there," adding, "Taeyang was darting back and forth like a squirrel."

He continued, "Taeyang came in first," and confessed, "My shoe came off in the middle of it, so I came in second or third."

Ahn Jae-wook also said, "When I meet my peers and talk about sports days, they say they don't even remember them," adding, "Some even have children who have completed their military service, and some friends are married."

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae-wook married musical actress Choi Hyun Joo, who is nine years younger, in 2015. They have one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.