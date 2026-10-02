Han Ye-seul Shares a Glimpse of Her Life After Dismissing Pregnancy Rumors... “Unexpectedly Slim” Figure Beneath a Long Dress

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Han Ye-seul drew attention by sharing a relaxed glimpse of her recent life after dismissing pregnancy rumors.

On the 2nd, Han Ye-seul uploaded a single photo to her personal account without any additional explanation.

The photo showed Han Ye-seul spending time in an exotic-looking setting. Wearing a long dress that naturally hugged her figure, she revealed a slim silhouette without any visible excess weight.

With her long, straight black hair falling naturally around her, Han Ye-seul captured attention by showcasing both her signature sophisticated aura and her pure, graceful charm.

Her latest update drew even more attention because it came after pregnancy rumors recently surfaced.

Earlier, some online users speculated that Han Ye-seul was pregnant after she shared a webtoon related to child-rearing on her social media.

However, Han Ye-seul's representatives denied the rumors in response to related reports, stating, "This is not news of a baby."

Han Ye-seul legally became married to Ryu Seong-jae, a former theater actor who is 10 years younger than her, after they registered their marriage last May.

She continues to communicate with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life on social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.