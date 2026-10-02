'Divorce Rumors Cleared Up' Lee Sol-i and Park Sung-kwang Face Pregnancy Speculation Six Years into Marriage: "It's Difficult as I'm Still Taking Anticancer Medication"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang and an influencer, directly responded to speculation that she is pregnant.

On the 1st, Lee Sol-i posted photos from her daily life on her account along with the message, "I wear fall clothes but carry a fan around because it's hot... I still sleep with the air conditioner on at night... No... How did the version of me from the past, who wore a microfiber blanket even in summer, change so much? Has anyone else experienced a change in body temperature(?) like me...?"

When a fan who saw the post speculated, "Oh my goodness, are you pregnant?" Lee Sol-i replied, "Hahaha, it's difficult because I'm still taking anticancer medication..."

She directly explained her current situation in response to a question about whether she was pregnant, effectively putting the speculation to rest. Although Lee Sol-i responded with a lighthearted laugh, many also took notice of her disclosure that she is still taking anticancer medication.

Lee Sol-i previously revealed that she was battling a women's cancer and shared details of her treatment. At the time, she said she had undergone surgery and chemotherapy, speaking candidly about the process and receiving considerable support and encouragement from fans and the public.

More recently, a cryptic post by Lee Sol-i on social media led some people to speculate that she and Park Sung-kwang were getting divorced. Lee Sol-i personally clarified the situation and denied the rumors.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and became known to the public after appearing on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams—You Are My Destiny."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.