Karina Reveals Her Natural Beauty With Minimal Makeup and No Lenses... A Different Charm Offstage

[Sportschosun Park A-ram, Reporter] Karina of the group Aespa has drawn attention by sharing a relaxed glimpse of her everyday life, showing a different side from the intense image she displays on stage.

On the 30th of last month, Karina shared several photos on her personal account, offering an update on her life. The photos showed her enjoying a leisurely time abroad, including visits to exhibitions and meals.

Karina also visited an exhibition space and spent time viewing the artworks. As she appeared lost in thought while looking at the pieces, she gave off a different vibe from the glamorous image she usually presents on stage.

Her fashion also caught attention. Karina paired a black top with a leather skirt featuring lace details to complete a sophisticated look. She added knee-high boots, highlighting her distinctive sense of style.

What drew fans' attention most was her more natural-looking face. Instead of heavy stage makeup, she appeared with light makeup, while her natural-looking eyes suggested that she was not wearing colored or circle lenses.

At a restaurant, she made playful expressions while holding a knife and fork. In other photos taken both outdoors and indoors, she looked into the camera and created a relaxed atmosphere. Unlike her glamorous appearance on stage, her more understated, everyday look captured fans' attention.

Fans who saw the photos left a range of comments, saying that the natural atmosphere suited her well. Many noted that the contrast between her charisma on stage and her relaxed charm in daily life highlighted Karina's distinctive appeal.

Meanwhile, Aespa, the group Karina belongs to, is currently on a world tour and meeting fans around the globe.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.