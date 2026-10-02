Lee Dong-gook to Watch Over His 18-Year-Old Daughter’s Love Life... Father-Daughter Duo Joins 'My Child’s Love Life 3'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Former soccer player Lee Dong-gook will appear as a parent panelist watching over his daughter Lee Jae Si’s love life.

The father and daughter, who previously appeared together on a family variety show, will now meet viewers through a dating reality program.

According to a report by Sports Kyunghyang on the 2nd, Lee Dong-gook and Lee Soo-jin’s eldest daughter, Lee Jae Si, has confirmed her appearance on the new tvN STORY and E Channel variety show 'My Child’s Love Life 3.'

Lee Dong-gook will also join the program as a parent panelist, and some studio recordings and filming have reportedly already taken place.

'My Child’s Love Life' is a dating reality program that captures children’s romantic journeys and their parents’ reactions as they watch.

Viewers are expected to take interest not only in Lee Jae Si as she meets someone new, but also in Lee Dong-gook’s reactions as he watches his daughter date.

Born in 2007, Lee Jae Si is the eldest of Lee Dong-gook and Lee Soo-jin’s one son and four daughters. She first became known to the public through KBS 2TV’s 'The Return of Superman,' and later appeared with her father on Channel A’s 'Super Duper DNA' and tvN STORY’s 'Follow Me Now.'

Lee Jae Si, who has also worked as a model, recently drew attention after revealing why she changed her plans to study in New York.

She had planned to attend the New York campus after completing a course at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Korea campus, but chose to take a leave of absence just three days before her departure.

On the 16th of last month, she explained her decision on the YouTube channel 'What Time Is It, Jae Si?,' saying, "I thought it would be okay to gain some real-world experience for a year before going."

Lee Jae Si, who decided to temporarily put her studies on hold and gain real-world experience, is embarking on a new broadcasting venture through a dating reality show.

Previous seasons of 'My Child’s Love Life' featured Lee Jong-hyuk, Kim Dae-hee, Chef Ahn Yu-seong, Yoon Min-soo, Park Nam-jung, Shin Tae-yong and Woo Ji-won as parents. 'My Child’s Love Life 3' is being prepared for broadcast later this year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.