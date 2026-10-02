"DJ Comeback" Lee Sang-soon Is Completely Different After Falling Ill: "I Should Take Breaks More Often Now" ("A Perfect Day")

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Sang-soon of "A Perfect Day" returned as a DJ with a renewed outlook.

On the October 1 broadcast of MBC FM4U's "A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon," Lee Sang-soon returned as a DJ after recovering his health and taking a month off.

Lee Sang-soon said, "I was away for quite a long time. I feel sorry to you all, but I am also grateful. I was feeling unwell for a while, but I definitely got better after taking a proper break. Once I rested, my energy started to come back. I haven't fully recovered yet, but I wanted to meet you all again as soon as possible, so I told the production staff that I wanted to return on the first day of October."

Lee Sang-soon expressed his gratitude to listeners, saying, "I think you can consider it a somewhat extended vacation. I want to thank everyone who worried about me and supported me, as well as the special DJs who worked hard and did a great job while I was away. I am truly grateful to everyone who waited for me. From now on, I should keep going while taking more frequent breaks. Since I returned after being away for so long, many of you have been sending me welcome messages."

Lee Sang-soon added, "I will occasionally take vacations and take things at a more relaxed pace while working hard to manage my health without overdoing it. We have to keep seeing each other for a long time. These days, I have been getting up early in the morning and going running. I am working hard because I want to keep living well, too. If you wait for me, my energy will come back even more."

Lee Sang-soon continued hosting the program and expressed his gratitude on October 2, saying, "People who didn't watch yesterday's broadcast have been texting me to say they are happy to see me today." He continued, "It's October now, and although I took a long break, I am back to my daily routine. I will play great songs with you again this Friday. This is traditional radio. I don't know how the others handled it during my absence, but I am doing truly traditional radio." He also previewed the new broadcasts, saying, "I prepared a lot while I was resting. I had a good, deep rest, so you can look forward to a new A Perfect Day."

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-soon took a break last month after being absent from the radio program for more than a month due to reduced vagal nerve function. He personally announced his health issue, saying, "I was told that I can gradually recover if I get enough rest and stability, so I will use this opportunity to take sufficient time, fully restore my health, and return." In response, A Perfect Day continued airing with special DJs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.