"Businessman Husband" Han Chae-young Has Hermès to Chanel Galore... "I Don't Buy Many Luxury Goods; I Like Cheaper Things"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Han Chae-young shared her candid thoughts on luxury goods.

On the 2nd, Han Chae-young's YouTube channel released a video titled "Starting With Six Servings From the Very First Episode." After visiting a restaurant she had frequented for 20 years, Han discussed various topics with the production staff and her manager, including future content after launching the channel.

When her manager suggested creating content about visiting a luxury-goods store, Han reacted unexpectedly. "If you go in, don't you have to buy something no matter what? That feels burdensome," she said.

When her manager said, "You can just look around and leave," Han replied, "That's not good manners," before joking, "Since we're here, buy me one." Her manager also appeared flustered by Han's sudden request, adding to the laughter.

Han Chae-young also opened up about her usual shopping habits. "I like shopping online. It's easy to return things, too," she said.

When her manager asked, "You can buy luxury goods online too, can't you?" Han bristled and replied, "I don't buy many luxury goods. Why do you keep telling me to buy luxury goods? I really like inexpensive things," drawing laughs.

She went on to say that her shopping habits had changed over the years. "When I was young, I really did shop a lot. But I've done it all now, so that's in the past. The pleasure didn't last very long," Han said.

However, the production crew drew laughs by showing a close-up of a Chanel bag in Han Chae-young's collection. The scene contrasted with her claim that she had little interest in luxury goods.

Even so, Han stood by her convictions. "I like things that are comfortable. These days, I feel happier buying things for my son than buying things for myself," she said. She added candidly, "I think I'm past the age of liking luxury goods now. I'm not interested."

But the "In My Bag" segment that followed brought another twist. Various luxury items, including Hermès and Louis Vuitton, appeared as the contents of Han's bag were examined. Her manager pointed them out one by one, saying, "It's Louis Vuitton" and "It's Hermès," adding to the uproar.

Born in 1980, Han Chae-young made her debut in 2000 with the film "The Record." She later won widespread affection for her exotic looks and seemingly unreal proportions, earning the nickname "the original Barbie doll." In April 2007, she married a Korean-American businessman four years her senior, and they have one son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.