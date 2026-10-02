Haha's First Fan Concert Hit by a 'Yoo Jae-suk Fiasco': "Half the People Came to See Him"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Behind-the-scenes details of Haha's first fan concert will be revealed on 'Running Man.' The members went on to reveal that Yoo Jae-suk's performance drew more attention than Haha, the actual star of the concert.

On the 4th, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Running Man' will reveal the behind-the-scenes story of Haha's recently held first fan concert.

During a recent recording, Yang Se-chan recalled Haha's fan concert and said, "The best part was Jae-suk hyung's live performance." He named Yoo Jae-suk's performance the best moment, putting Haha, the concert's star, aside.

Yoo Jae-suk made a surprise appearance at Haha's fan concert and passionately sang his trot song "Redevelopment of Love," electrifying the atmosphere.

The other members also joined in teasing Haha. They piled on, telling him, "More than half of the people were there to see Jae-suk hyung," and "Only videos of Jae-suk hyung's live performance were circulating on social media."

The episode will also feature footage from Haha's first fan concert, where all the 'Running Man' members made an appearance, drawing considerable interest.

Meanwhile, on this episode of 'Running Man,' the members will head to Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, for a one-night, two-day trip in celebration of autumn. Heo Kyung-hwan, a "regular guest" making his 12th appearance, will also join them. Heo Kyung-hwan will reveal that he drove all the way to Cheorwon himself without a manager, showing his exceptional enthusiasm.

The members will visit Cheorwon's tourist attractions and compete in the "Cheorwon Tteudeo Ppuseuyo" race, completing missions within a set time limit. The behind-the-scenes story of Haha's first fan concert and the members' one-night, two-day trip will be featured on SBS's 'Running Man,' airing on the 4th at 6:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.