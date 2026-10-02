Producers Guild of Korea on the 'Assassin(s)' Controversy: "Deeply Concerned That It Has Escalated Into Threats Against Film Professionals"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] The Producers Guild of Korea (PGK) issued an official statement on the controversy surrounding the film 'Assassin(s),' saying, "Please stop attacking film professionals and talk about the film."

On the 2nd, PGK said, "Debate surrounding the recent film <Assassin(s)> has continued. Just as historical events can be interpreted in various ways, films based on historical events can also be interpreted in various ways, and it is only natural that they receive evaluations accordingly." It added, "The current debate has spread beyond criticism of the work into threats against those involved in its production, including the production company, director, actors and staff. PGK expresses serious concern over this development."

PGK continued, "PGK does not support either side of the debate surrounding <Assassin(s)>, nor does it seek to demand that audiences do so. The freedom to create and express ourselves is a precious value that we have all fought for over many years, and criticism must also be respected as part of freedom of expression." It added, "However, revealing personal information and family relationships simply because someone participated in the work, or pressuring individuals, companies or organizations connected to it to halt their normal activities, goes beyond the bounds of legitimate criticism and can never be justified."

Finally, it asked, "1. Please stop defaming and threatening individuals involved in the film, discussing their private lives, or threatening their personal safety and livelihoods. 2. Please stop spreading unverified facts."

Meanwhile, 'Assassin(s)' follows the story of an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and those behind the assassination attempt against the first lady that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. The film reconstructs the shooting of the late First Lady Yuk Young-soo through cinematic imagination, sparking controversy over historical distortion. At the time, the Special Investigation Headquarters announced that Mun Se-gwang, who had been recruited by Chongryon, the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, had received orders to carry out the shooting from a North Korean intelligence operative. Mun Se-gwang was sentenced to death. However, the film suggests that an accomplice may have been involved and hints at possible regime intervention, prompting fierce criticism over the boundary between historical fact and fiction.

The production team stated that it was "a fictional film reconstructed by adding cinematic imagination to various records written in connection with the incident at the time," and said the film was not made for political purposes. However, calls for boycotts of products advertised by cast members Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho have emerged, while the fallout has intensified with political parties trading accusations. Events for 'Assassin(s)' at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), including stage greetings, were also all canceled.

◆ Full statement from the Producers Guild of Korea

Debate surrounding the recent film <Assassin(s)> has continued. Just as historical events can be interpreted in various ways, films based on historical events can also be interpreted in various ways, and it is only natural that they receive evaluations accordingly. The fact that empathy for and criticism of a film unfold as healthy debate is precisely what gives film its value as an art form.

However, the current debate has spread beyond criticism of the work into threats against those involved in its production, including the production company, director, actors and staff, and PGK expresses serious concern over this development.

PGK does not support either side of the debate surrounding <Assassin(s)>, nor does it seek to demand that audiences do so. The freedom to create and express ourselves is a precious value that we have all fought for over many years, and criticism must also be respected as part of freedom of expression.

However, revealing personal information and family relationships simply because someone participated in the work, or pressuring individuals, companies or organizations connected to it to halt their normal activities, goes beyond the bounds of legitimate criticism and can never be justified.

We sincerely hope that the debate and discussion over historical interpretations sparked by <Assassin(s)> will take place in a mature and healthy manner.

Accordingly, PGK makes the following requests.

1. Please stop defaming and threatening individuals involved in the film, discussing their private lives, or threatening their personal safety and livelihoods.

2. Please stop spreading unverified facts.

Evaluating a film is clearly the audience's prerogative. However, that should not take the form of attacks that threaten creators or discourage the production and screening of films.

PGK opposes any act that threatens the freedom of expression or safety of film professionals and will stand with them in doing so.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.