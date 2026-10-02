Park Myung-soo Has a Genuine Reaction to Daughter Minseo's Acceptance to Korea National University of Arts: "I've Spent Too Much Money to Cry"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Park Myung-soo expressed overwhelming joy upon hearing that his daughter Minseo had been accepted to college.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel 'Halmyungsoo' released a video titled '"Please Let Our Minseo Get Accepted to College..." We'll Show You Three Auspicious Places Where One Wish Comes True for Every 100 Wishes.'

That day, Park Myung-soo visited an auspicious place that has recently been attracting attention among younger generations and took time to make a wish. When the production staff asked, "What is the one wish you want most to come true right now?" Park Myung-soo mentioned his daughter without hesitation.

Park Myung-soo confessed, "Right now, my wish is for our child to be accepted to college. I really hope she gets in." He continued, "Parents are responsible for their children for life. It isn't as if children were born because they wanted to be. Whether it's financial matters or anything else, parents have to take responsibility. That's why we worry about our children the most."

He added, "I hope she can study what she likes at the university she wants," revealing his tender feelings for his daughter Minseo. The tension grew when it was reported that the filming took place on the same day Minseo's college admissions results were announced.

Park Myung-soo also prayed for Minseo's acceptance at Jogyesa Temple. After personally writing the wish "Daughter's college acceptance" on a candle, he earnestly prayed, "Please let our daughter be accepted to college, and please let 'Halmyungsoo' surpass two million subscribers this year as well."

Then, during filming, the news they had been waiting for arrived: Minseo had been accepted to a university through the early admissions track. After confirming the news, Park Myung-soo's face immediately lit up as he rejoiced, "Our daughter got in. She got in through early admissions." He went on, "I'm so happy and proud. You worked so hard. You really worked so hard," unable to hide his overwhelming emotions.

When the production staff asked, "Are you crying?" Park Myung-soo joked, "I'm not crying. We've spent so much money over the years." He soon revealed his affection for his daughter again, saying, "I'm really so proud of her. You worked so hard." He then expressed his relief, adding, "I feel so at ease. I'm happy."

Even afterward, Park Myung-soo's thoughts remained focused entirely on his daughter. When told, "You won't have to worry for the next four years," he replied, "I'm not getting too carried away. This is only the beginning." Still, he smiled and said, "I'm just so happy that she got into college. Minseo, college life is going to be so much fun."

At the end of the video, Park Myung-soo continued to celebrate, saying, "I'm so happy that our child got into college today." He added, "The result may already have been decided, but I feel that making all those wishes so earnestly today led to good energy."

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo is married to Han Su-min, and they have a daughter, Minseo. Minseo was accepted to the Department of Choreography in the School of Dance at Korea National University of Arts. On the 26th of last month, Park Myung-soo's wife, Han Su-min, personally announced on social media that "our Minseo has finally been admitted to the university she wanted most," confirming her daughter's final acceptance through the early admissions track at Korea National University of Arts. She also revealed Minseo's specific major by adding the hashtag '#KNUAChoreography.'

Minseo has devoted herself to dance for about nine years, since the fourth grade of elementary school. After majoring in Korean traditional dance at Yewon School, she continued pursuing a career in dance by enrolling in the Department of Korean Dance in the Dance Division at Sunhwa Arts High School. At the time of Minseo's acceptance, Han Su-min also reflected on her daughter's journey, saying, "She has worked so diligently and devotedly that she never once missed out on a scholarship throughout her years at Yewon School and Sunhwa Arts High School."

She also congratulated her daughter, saying, "Because her passion for dance is so sincere, I wholeheartedly support and cheer on Minseo's dream of continuing to dance and create endlessly." She added, "You worked so hard, Minseo. I love you."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.