Hong Seok-cheon Has Mixed Feelings Ahead of His 'Adopted Daughter's' Wedding: "I Feel Wistful and Wonder if She Decided Too Soon" ('Lovers of Joseon')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] TV personality Hong Seok-cheon showed mixed emotions ahead of his daughter's wedding.

On the 2nd, TV CHOSUN's Lovers of Joseon released a preview video titled 'Hong Seok-cheon's Daughter, With Her Wedding Nearing! A Father With Mixed Emotions.'

Ahead of his daughter's wedding, Hong Seok-cheon stood with her in the wedding aisle beforehand. His daughter said, "We have to walk together from here. It feels like it will be strange," and the father and daughter walked down the aisle hand in hand. Although Hong Seok-cheon said, "You just walk comfortably. I can match your pace," he could not hide his nervous expression.

Hong Seok-cheon opened up about his complicated feelings, saying, "How will they live from now on? The moments we've shared, from when she cried as a child, are passing by. I even find myself thinking, 'Is this really happening?' It makes me feel wistful. I also wonder, 'Did she decide to get married too soon?'"

Meanwhile, Hong Seok-cheon adopted and raised the two children of his older sister, who divorced in 2008, as his legal children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.