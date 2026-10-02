Roy Kim Explains Allegations That He "Took the Money and Ran" Over the 500 Million Won 'Superstar K 4' Prize: "Everything I Did Became Controversial"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Roy Kim opened up about how he was accused of taking the money and running despite donating a large portion of his prize money after winning 'Superstar K 4.'

Appearing on Kim Seon-tae's YouTube channel on the 2nd, Roy Kim revealed behind-the-scenes details about his 'Superstar K 4' prize money and donations.

Addressing reports that the winning prize was 500 million won, Roy Kim explained, "What confused people was that the prize money was 500 million won at the time. But 200 million won was for album production costs." He said the amount he could actually receive in cash was 300 million won.

He added, "After taxes, 280 million won was deposited," and stated, "Including additional money I earned, I donated around 320 million won."

Roy Kim said that rather than donating to a single large foundation, he personally visited places in need of help. Recalling that period, he said, "I was someone who distrusted the world and had a rebellious spirit," adding that he had doubted whether his money would be used properly if he donated to a large organization.

Roy Kim said he donated to around 10 places, including animal shelters and privately run welfare centers, but admitted that he encountered an unexpected problem. Some smaller organizations were not eligible for donation tax deductions, leaving him to shoulder the tax burden on the donated amount as well.

What awaited Roy Kim, however, was not praise but unexpected controversy. Explaining why he had not actively publicized his donations, Roy Kim said, "It felt like everything I did became controversial." He added, "I was a kid who was completely taken in by the idea that 'your left hand should not know what your right hand is doing,'" and said he had only announced that he had donated without disclosing specific details.

The situation changed after he returned to the United States to pursue his studies just one year after beginning his activities. Roy Kim recalled, "Articles and malicious comments poured in, saying, 'He's running away without donating,' 'He won and then took the money and ran,' and 'He wants to make a quick buck, return to school, and live an ordinary life.'"

In the end, Roy Kim brought the details of his donations to his final fan meeting before leaving for the United States. He said, "I remember reading every single one of them aloud."

Meanwhile, Roy Kim will release his new song 'Cry Out Loud' at 6 p.m. on the 6th. On November 21 and 22, he is scheduled to hold a concert at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena for the first time since his debut.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.