Han Ji-hye, after 16 years with her prosecutor husband: "We fought as if we were going to kill each other for years after having our daughter"

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Han Ji-hye opened up about her married life with her prosecutor husband.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Recreating Our Wedding Photos After 16 Years. Now the Three of Us Together. Han Ji-hye's Vow Renewal Wedding" was released on Han Ji-hye's YouTube channel, Oneul-ui Jihye.

Han Ji-hye had a vow renewal photo shoot with her husband and daughter to mark their 16th wedding anniversary. She said, "I can't believe we've been married for 16 years. So much time has passed. The biggest difference is that a new life, Yoonseul, has joined us. I wonder how beautiful these photos will look and how much we'll miss this time when we look at them later."

She continued, "My husband is a very steady person. My career is somewhat unstable, but I was able to build a good life after meeting a steady husband. I'm always grateful for that. He doesn't say much in formal settings and is quiet and well-mannered, like a traditional scholar, but he's really funny when he's with me."

She also spoke candidly about the realities of married life, saying, "After our child was born, we fought as if we were going to kill each other for several years, even though we both tried very hard to be careful with each other." She added, "We had different views about our child and how to raise her. We'd been together for more than 10 years, but there were many things we hadn't known about each other. It was difficult, but we developed a strong sense of camaraderie through raising our child."

Meanwhile, Han Ji-hye married a prosecutor six years older than her in 2010 and welcomed a daughter in 2021, 11 years after their marriage.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.