Noh Hong-chul Breaks Up with Doctor Girlfriend, Says, "She Was a Wonderful Friend Who Traveled and Cycled with Me"

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Noh Hong-chul revealed that he recently broke up with his doctor girlfriend.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Are You Seeing Anyone...? Noh Hong-chul Answers Honestly" was uploaded to his YouTube channel, "Noh Hong-chul."

That day, Noh Hong-chul took time to answer questions from his subscribers. The question that drew the most attention was about his love life.

One subscriber asked, "Are you seeing anyone these days? Saying you aren't is probably just an official line for the show," and Noh Hong-chul answered honestly, "I'm not seeing anyone. I broke up with someone I had been seeing fairly recently."

He went on to say that his former girlfriend was a doctor. "I travel around freely, while doctors, relatively speaking, work in a limited space with a similar routine, don't they? There have been quite a few cases where women like that express their feelings to me, or things develop while we're talking. I traveled a lot with her and went cycling, too. She was a wonderful friend. We weren't many years apart in age," he said, looking wistful.

Noh Hong-chul said, "I'm not always alone, nor am I always in a relationship. Not a single person I've met so far has been a bad person. I'm very grateful."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.