Yoon Seobin Drops Teaser Image by Surprise Ahead of Oct. 6 Release of New Album 'Glow'

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer and actor Yoon Seobin has unveiled a teaser image for his new song.

On the 2nd, Yoon Seobin unexpectedly unveiled a teaser image for his new single on his official social media channels, announcing his comeback. His new song comes 11 months after the release of his single 'Now My Playlist Full of Breakup Songs' last November.

In the newly released image, Yoon Seobin shows off his captivating visuals beneath warm sunlight. His signature deep, wistful gaze sparks curiosity about the story he will tell through the new song. The title logo 'Glow' appears alongside the phrase '2026.10.06 6PM (KST),' making fans' hearts flutter.

Yoon Seobin recently starred as James Dean in the title role of the two-person musical 'James Byron Dean,' which depicts the five minutes before James Dean's death. He has earned praise for meticulously portraying the fiery life and inner loneliness of James Dean. 'James Byron Dean' runs through the 18th at Daehangno Link Art Center Dream.

'Glow' will be released at 6 p.m. on the 6th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.