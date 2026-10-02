Kim Ga-yeon Wears the Hanbok She Bought for 10 Million Won... Follows Lim Yo-hwan to U.S. BlizzCon, Drawing All Eyes

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Ga-yeon attended BlizzCon 2026, a world-renowned gaming festival held in the United States, alongside her husband, Lim Yo-hwan. She drew attention by wearing a hanbok she had recently purchased for a large sum.

On the 2nd, footage of Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan attending BlizzCon 2026 in Anaheim, California, was posted on the couple's YouTube channel, 'Kim Ga-yeon and Lim Yo-hwan's Gaming Couple.'

Lim Yo-hwan, known as the 'Emperor of Terran,' was invited to BlizzCon and took the stage. He competed in the Blizzard Classic Cup alongside former stars of esports, including Kang Min, known as 'Nal_rA.'

What particularly caught people's attention was Kim Ga-yeon's outfit as she attended the event with her husband. She explored the BlizzCon venue dressed in an elaborate hanbok.

Explaining why she decided to wear hanbok, Kim Ga-yeon confessed, "I had always thought that I wanted to wear our Korean hanbok here at least once. I made up my mind and came, but honestly, I was still debating it right up until I left. I kept wondering whether I should wear it or not."

The reaction at the venue, however, was enthusiastic. As people around her turned their attention to her, Kim Ga-yeon enjoyed the event in her hanbok despite feeling shy. Those accompanying her also admired the outfit, saying, "It does look cool," "Korean things are definitely beautiful," and "It's really beautiful."

Kim Ga-yeon's hanbok fashion drew even more attention because of her recently revealed '10 million won hanbok shopping' spree.

Last month, Kim Ga-yeon shared a YouTube video of herself visiting a hanbok venue with her two daughters and shopping with her husband Lim Yo-hwan's card. At the time, she revealed that she owned "a little more than 10 outfits" at home, showing her extraordinary love for hanbok.

She purchased several hanbok outfits and accessories in succession, including a hanbok set worth 640,000 won. She spent 2.15 million won at a single store, and when several large charges were made one after another, the card company even called to verify the purchase.

While shopping, Kim Ga-yeon estimated that her spending had come close to 5 million won. However, the video revealed that the total cost of that day's shopping was 10 million won, making headlines.

At the time, Kim Ga-yeon also explained why she loved hanbok. Having majored in Korean dance, she had been familiar with hanbok since childhood. She said she felt it was unfortunate that traditional Korean clothing was gradually being forgotten and had long thought that she should wear hanbok herself.

She also said, "I thought that when I turned 50, I would live wearing hanbok," adding that she had gradually built a collection.

In the end, her lavish 'hanbok flex' came into its own at BlizzCon in the United States. By appearing at a major overseas gaming event dressed in hanbok, Kim Ga-yeon put her well-known love for the traditional attire into practice.

Meanwhile, BlizzCon 2026 was held on September 12 and 13, local time, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. This year's event featured the Blizzard Classic Cup, with competitions based on StarCraft: Remastered, StarCraft II, Warcraft III, and Heroes of the Storm. Well-known former professional gamers from South Korea, including Lim Yo-hwan, Kang Min, and Jang Min-cheol, took part.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.